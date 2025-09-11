Ukraine's defence minister: Mobilisation level in Ukraine is absolutely stable, with tendency towards growth

Ukraine's Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that the current level of mobilisation in the country is sufficient to replenish personnel and even create a small reserve.

Source: Shmyhal in an interview with Sky News

Quote: "The mobilisation level in Ukraine for the last 12 months is absolutely sustainable, with a tendency to grow. We mobilise all needed quantities of personnel to cover all of our losses and to form small reserves."

Details: Meanwhile, Shmyhal admitted that Russia’s mobilisation level covers its losses too, even though those losses are five times greater than Ukraine’s.

He said that Russia is not experiencing any problems with the loss of 1 million people since the beginning of the war. Half of Russian soldiers have been killed, but Russia continues shooting, burning its people in the fire of war, with no consideration for losses, Shmyhal said.

"So this is a challenge and a problem," the minister added.

