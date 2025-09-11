Russian FPV drone attacks police vehicle in Kupiansk district, 3 injured
Thursday, 11 September 2025, 13:26
Russian occupation forces struck a police vehicle in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three of the five officers on board.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police
Details: During a routine patrol on 11 September, a police service vehicle in the Kupiansk district came under attack from an enemy FPV drone near the village of Osynove.
Advertisement:
Five officers were inside the vehicle when it was struck. Three officers were injured and are receiving medical care.
Ukrainian authorities have launched a criminal investigation under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, classifying the act as a war crime.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!