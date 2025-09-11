Russian FPV drone attacks police vehicle in Kupiansk district, 3 injured

Russian occupation forces struck a police vehicle in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three of the five officers on board.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: During a routine patrol on 11 September, a police service vehicle in the Kupiansk district came under attack from an enemy FPV drone near the village of Osynove.

Five officers were inside the vehicle when it was struck. Three officers were injured and are receiving medical care.

Ukrainian authorities have launched a criminal investigation under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, classifying the act as a war crime.

