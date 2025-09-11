All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russian FPV drone attacks police vehicle in Kupiansk district, 3 injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 11 September 2025, 13:26
Russian FPV drone attacks police vehicle in Kupiansk district, 3 injured
Damaged police vehicle. Stock photo: Kharkiv oblast police

Russian occupation forces struck a police vehicle in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three of the five officers on board.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Police

Details: During a routine patrol on 11 September, a police service vehicle in the Kupiansk district came under attack from an enemy FPV drone near the village of Osynove.

Advertisement:

Five officers were inside the vehicle when it was struck. Three officers were injured and are receiving medical care.

Ukrainian authorities have launched a criminal investigation under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, classifying the act as a war crime.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv Oblastwarpolice
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Two new underground schools open in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians injure six-year-old in Kupiansk
Russians kill one civilian and injure four in Kupiansk district
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: