Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania issue joint statement on Russian drone incursion

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania, part of the Lublin Triangle format, issued a joint statement following the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones on the night of 9-10 September.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministers noted that only coordinated joint actions can ensure the safety of citizens in the three countries.

The ministers emphasised Ukraine’s readiness to share all available intelligence and operational information with Poland, Lithuania and other partners to build an effective early-warning and protection system against Russian missile and drone attacks.

They stressed the need for better coordination and operational cooperation among the relevant structures of the three states responsible for airspace security.

The statement said that such coordinated actions should aim to prevent the negative consequences of Russia’s provocative actions and, ideally, improve the effectiveness of air defence measures.

The ministers called on partners to urgently strengthen Ukraine’s air defences and support Lithuania and Poland in securing NATO’s and the EU’s eastern flank, noting that only a decisive response can prevent further escalation.

They also urged the people of the three countries to remain vigilant and aware of Russia’s malicious attempts at disinformation.

The ministers characterised the recent Russian drone incursion into Poland as a deliberate and coordinated strike, marking an unprecedented provocation and escalation of tension.

Background:

Earlier on the morning of 11 September, debates were held in the European Parliament regarding the drone incident.

The Polish Foreign Ministry reported that the UN Security Council, of which Russia is a permanent member, will convene to discuss the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones.

