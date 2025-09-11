Zelenskyy: Russians change attack drones every 2-3 months, Ukraine invents solution every time

Ukraine changes its methods of countering Russian attack drones every two to three months in response to modifications in the Russian UAVs.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, cited by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "The Russians change [the design of] their attack drones every two to three months. We change our methods of countering them every two to three months. They change the engines – we change the interceptors. They change the numbers – we adjust our EW [electronic warfare] systems. They bypass the EW systems – we build three or four EW lines."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that protecting Ukraine and European countries from drones must become a systemic effort, and it requires coordination and funding.

"This is major work that requires major funding, without any bureaucracy. Bureaucracy is about correct decisions in a peaceful process. But you can’t afford to do that when the Shaheds already have jet engines. By the way, I am not sure that the Shaheds [that crossed into Poland on the night of 9-10 September] had jet engines – judging by their speed. But I don’t know all the details yet," the president added.

