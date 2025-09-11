All Sections
Sweden to provide US$7bn in military support for Ukraine, Reuters reports

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 11 September 2025, 16:28
Sweden to provide US$7bn in military support for Ukraine, Reuters reports
Ammunition. Stock photo: Getty Images

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson stated on 11 September that his country is allocating another 70 billion kronor (about US$7.47 billion) in military support for Ukraine over the next two years.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jonson said that most of the funds will be allocated for purchases to be made by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, for example, additional Archer artillery systems. 

He also stressed that Sweden is ready to provide additional support to Poland if necessary.

"We have immediately been in contact with Poland's defence minister where we have said we are willing to make available resources if Poland identifies an interest in this," the minister said.

Jonson noted that any such support would be coordinated within NATO. "We are in full solidarity with Poland," he added.

Background: 

  • Ukraine and Sweden recently agreed on joint production of defence products in both countries. 
  • It was also reported that Sweden, Norway and Denmark will jointly allocate approximately NOK 5 billion (about US$486 million) to a NATO initiative to supply American weapons to Ukraine.

Swedenaid for UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
