US senators prepare bill to designate Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 12 September 2025, 05:57
US senators prepare bill to designate Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism
Lindsey Graham. Photo: Getty Images

A bipartisan group of senators is pushing to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism due to the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Source:  US-based news and information company Axios

Details: Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican from Georgia, the US), along with Richard Blumenthal (Democrat), Amy Klobuchar (Democrat) and Katie Britt (Republican), introduced a new bill on Thursday aimed at putting further pressure on Russia.

The bill would declare Russia and Belarus to be state sponsors of terrorism if they do not return more than 19,000 children who, according to Ukraine, have been abducted during the war.

Currently, only Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria are recognised as state sponsors of terrorism under US law.

Graham said: "Russia's earned the right to be on this list."

Quote: "We're gonna ask leaders of both parties to give us a chance to debate this and vote on it, and we want to put in motion right now."

Details: Graham is also continuing efforts to get the White House to support his separate bipartisan sanctions bill against Russia, which has more than 80 co-sponsors.

The bill proposes imposing economic sanctions on Russia if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin refuses to negotiate with Ukraine and introducing a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that buy Russian oil.

Graham told reporters on Thursday that he had had "a very good conversation" with the White House.

He said he plans to speak with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (Republican) on Thursday about bringing the bill to a vote: "We're going to try to create another front against Putin's Russia."

