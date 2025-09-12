All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Russia says oil tanker caught fire in port of Primorsk after drone attack

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 12 September 2025, 06:43
Russia says oil tanker caught fire in port of Primorsk after drone attack

Russia's Leningrad Oblast Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko has reported that one of the vessels in the oil port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea caught fire following a drone attack.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Mash Telegram channel 

Details: At first, Drozdenko reported that a fire was being extinguished on one of the vessels in the port of Primorsk after the drone attack. The blaze was being tackled by an automatic system.

Advertisement:

Later, he stated that the open fire on the vessel had been put out and that there was no risk of the ship sinking or oil products spilling.

The port of Primorsk is one of Russia's largest oil terminals on the Baltic Sea and the end point of the Baltic Pipeline System.

Drozdenko also said that more than 30 drones had been downed over Leningrad Oblast: "Drone debris fell in [the towns of] Vsevolozhsk and Tosno, the villages of Pokrovskoye and Uzmino and in the Lomonosov district. No one was injured."

The drone attack is ongoing, which means mobile internet speeds in the oblast could be reduced.

A Kovyor (Carpet) plan is still in effect at Pulkovo Airport. A total of 36 outbound and 12 inbound flights have been delayed there. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Background: On the night of 11-12 September, Russia reported that it had come under a large-scale drone attack. Explosions were heard in Smolensk and near Moscow.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
Trump sets conditions for NATO allies before imposing "major" sanctions on Russia
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
All News
drones
Russians strike Sumy, fire rages
Loud explosions heard in Russia's Smolensk, eyewitnesses post footage of drone attack – videos
Trump says Russian drone incursion into Poland may have been "a mistake"
RECENT NEWS
20:26
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
20:17
Zelenskyy urges partners to "stop looking for excuses" for not imposing sanctions on Russia
19:56
Romania issues air-raid warning over risk of "objects falling from airspace"
19:14
Zelenskyy: Basic security guarantees document for Ukraine practically ready
18:46
updatedUkrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ufa, 1,400 km from Ukrainian border – videos
18:26
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
17:37
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
16:58
Ukrainian forces liberate Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Dnipro Operational Strategic Group
16:11
Council of Europe drafts convention to underpin Ukraine compensation mechanism
15:50
Russian guided aerial bombs strike village in Kharkiv Oblast: one dead, two injured, fires rage – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: