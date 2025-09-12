Russia says oil tanker caught fire in port of Primorsk after drone attack

Russia's Leningrad Oblast Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko has reported that one of the vessels in the oil port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea caught fire following a drone attack.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Mash Telegram channel

Details: At first, Drozdenko reported that a fire was being extinguished on one of the vessels in the port of Primorsk after the drone attack. The blaze was being tackled by an automatic system.

Advertisement:

Later, he stated that the open fire on the vessel had been put out and that there was no risk of the ship sinking or oil products spilling.

The port of Primorsk is one of Russia's largest oil terminals on the Baltic Sea and the end point of the Baltic Pipeline System.

Drozdenko also said that more than 30 drones had been downed over Leningrad Oblast: "Drone debris fell in [the towns of] Vsevolozhsk and Tosno, the villages of Pokrovskoye and Uzmino and in the Lomonosov district. No one was injured."

The drone attack is ongoing, which means mobile internet speeds in the oblast could be reduced.

A Kovyor (Carpet) plan is still in effect at Pulkovo Airport. A total of 36 outbound and 12 inbound flights have been delayed there. [A Kovyor plan is an airport operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Background: On the night of 11-12 September, Russia reported that it had come under a large-scale drone attack. Explosions were heard in Smolensk and near Moscow.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!