Belarus and Russia launch Zapad 2025 exercises, raising NATO concerns

Belarus has launched the strategic exercises Zapad 2025 on 12 September, during which Belarusian and Russian forces are practising actions to "repel possible aggression" and improve coordination.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Belarusian state agency BelTA

Details: The exercises will continue until 16 September and will take place at training grounds in both the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation.

"Its objective is to practice coordinated actions between the Belarusian and Russian forces to ensure the military security of the Belarus-Russia Union State and readiness to repel potential aggression," the agency said.

Key aspects of the exercises focus on improving command and staff skills in managing troops during aggression, enhancing coordination between control bodies and field training of servicemen and practising joint actions to neutralise threats and stabilise the situation on the Union State's borders.

Zapad 2025 is a planned event preceded by a series of preparatory manoeuvres in both countries.

The exercises will be held on Belarusian territory and conducted at training grounds located deep within the country or in its eastern regions. Despite this, NATO remains on high alert.

Previously:

Poland fully closed its border with Belarus from the evening of 11 September because of the Zapad military exercises, a decision made even before the incident involving the fall of Russian drones.

On 11 September, the Latvian Saeima voted to completely close the country's borders with Russia and Belarus during the Zapad exercises.

In addition, Poland and Latvia restricted flights over parts of their territories near the Belarusian border.

Background:

Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project, in collaboration with the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty and Estonian media outlets Delfi Estonia and Eesti Ekspress, analysed satellite images from Planet Labs over Belarus. It reported that Belarusian authorities had modernised several of their military airfields in recent years, including those from which Russia launched attacks on Ukraine in 2022.

New military bases are also being built in Belarus, one of which, near Minsk, may be of strategic importance to Russia in the war against Ukraine, as experts believe Russian Oreshnik ballistic missiles may be deployed there.

In addition, journalists noted from satellite photo analysis that Belarus is expanding its missile infrastructure.

