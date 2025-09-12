All Sections
Poland closes border with Belarus

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 12 September 2025, 05:12
Poland closes border with Belarus
Border guard with a dog. Photo: Straż Graniczna

All border crossings between Poland and Belarus have been closed from midnight on Thursday 11 September until further notice. Traffic across the border in both directions has been suspended.

Source: Polish news outlet onet.pl

Details: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk previously announced the closure of all border crossings with Belarus. He explained that this is linked to the aggressive Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad 2025, which began on 12 September.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said at a midnight press conference in Terespol that these exercises are aimed directly "against Poland and the European Union".

The suspension of border traffic with Belarus applies in both directions. This affects both car traffic and freight trains.

Passenger car drivers will not be able to cross the border at the Terespol-Brest crossing, while lorry drivers are barred from the Kukuryki-Kozłowiczy crossing. Three railway border crossings for freight are also closed: Kuźnica Białostocka-Grodno, Siemianówka-Svislach and Terespol-Brest.

Background:

PolandBelarusborder
