Ukrainian air defence downs 33 Russian drones overnight

Russia launched 40 attack drones on the night of 11-12 September, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones, 33 of which were downed by Ukrainian air defence.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Starting at 22:00 on 11 September, the Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

It is noted that more than 20 of the drones launched by Russia were Shahed drones.

Early reports indicate that as of 09:00, air defence had shot down or jammed 33 Russian drones – Shahed, Gerbera and others – over Ukraine’s north, east and centre.

Six attack drones hit three locations.

