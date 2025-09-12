All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Ukrainian air defence downs 33 Russian drones overnight

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 12 September 2025, 09:43
Ukrainian air defence downs 33 Russian drones overnight
Fragment of a downed drone. Photo: State Border Guard Service 

Russia launched 40 attack drones on the night of 11-12 September, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones, 33 of which were downed by Ukrainian air defence.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Starting at 22:00 on 11 September, the Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Advertisement:

It is noted that more than 20 of the drones launched by Russia were Shahed drones.

Early reports indicate that as of 09:00, air defence had shot down or jammed 33 Russian drones – Shahed, Gerbera and others – over Ukraine’s north, east and centre.

Six attack drones hit three locations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Shahed dronedronesair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Shahed drone
Zelenskyy: Russians change attack drones every 2-3 months, Ukraine invents solution every time
Russian drone strike sparks fire at Chernihiv industrial facility
Russia attacked Ukraine with 66 drones overnight, half of which were Shahed attack UAVs
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: