Kremlin confirms pause in Ukraine-Russia talks

The Kremlin has acknowledged a pause in talks between Ukraine and Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Source: Russian news outlet TASS

Details: Peskov said Moscow remains open to continuing negotiations on Ukraine, but claimed that European powers are interfering with the peace process.

Quote: "The Kremlin confirms a pause in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, although communication channels between the negotiating teams remain open."

He also added that one should not view the talks through rose-tinted glasses and expect immediate results from the talks on Ukraine.

