All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Kremlin confirms pause in Ukraine-Russia talks

Roman PetrenkoFriday, 12 September 2025, 14:09
Kremlin confirms pause in Ukraine-Russia talks

The Kremlin has acknowledged a pause in talks between Ukraine and Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Source: Russian news outlet TASS

Details: Peskov said Moscow remains open to continuing negotiations on Ukraine, but claimed that European powers are interfering with the peace process.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Kremlin confirms a pause in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, although communication channels between the negotiating teams remain open."

He also added that one should not view the talks through rose-tinted glasses and expect immediate results from the talks on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaceasefirenegotiationswar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
Ukrainian forces strike one of Russia's largest oil refineries with drones
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 19 drones in Poland cannot be an accident, Putin is pushing limits
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
All News
Russia
Russian strike destroys Goldi garment factory in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Drones hit Russia's largest oil port
State Border Guard Service on Zapad-25 drills: No large concentration of Russian troops observed in Belarus
RECENT NEWS
15:18
Polish PM urges politicians in Poland to stop wave of pro-Russian sentiment
15:07
UN peacekeepers may be deployed in Ukraine after war, says UN General Assembly president
15:03
Russian Buk-M3 system worth up to US$50m destroyed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast by Ukrainian intelligence – video
14:16
Ukrainian forces carry out combined strike on Russian railway infrastructure – source in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
14:09
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
13:09
Estonia plans to provide €100m in military support for Ukraine next year
12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
12:35
Trump's reaction to Russian drones in Poland raised concern in Europe – Reuters
12:33
Ukrainian forces pushed Russians back in Sumy Oblast, enemy advanced in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
12:08
Most Germans fear Russian attack on NATO country – survey
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: