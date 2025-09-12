All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

German government allocates €10bn less in aid to Ukraine than its Defence Ministry requested, says Bild

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzFriday, 12 September 2025, 15:04
German government allocates €10bn less in aid to Ukraine than its Defence Ministry requested, says Bild

The German government has approved roughly €10 billion less in aid to Ukraine for 2026-2027 than the Federal Defence Ministry initially requested, German tabloid Bild has reported, citing an internal document from the ministry.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bild

Details: Bild cites a Federal Ministry of Defence (BMVg) document that was circulated to Bundestag members at the end of August.

Advertisement:

The document indicates that the Defence Ministry submitted a request to the Finance Ministry in June for €15.8 billion for 2026 and €12.8 billion for 2027 for military support to Ukraine. Ultimately, only €9 billion for each year was approved, of which €500 million will be reimbursed from EU funds.

The ministry is now short €10.6 billion for critical and partly committed Ukrainian defence initiatives.

The internal BMVg document makes clear that, under the €9 billion limit for 2026, no further industrial aid through contracts or related expenditure for Ukraine is scheduled. In addition, measures involving 2026 contracts and 2027 payments had to be partially cancelled or scaled back.

The BMVg document also concedes that the approved €9 billion in military aid does not meet the ministry’s expectations. The originally requested amount for 2026 and 2027 was significantly higher, Bild states.

In response, the ministries insisted there was no disagreement over Ukraine’s defence requirements in the years ahead. Both the defence and finance ministries stated in identical terms that figures included in the budget were agreed upon by the ministers of finance and defence, stressing that there is full alignment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the government reiterated its commitment to supplying Ukraine with all the resources needed for its defence.

The ministries did not clarify the discrepancies highlighted in the Defence Ministry document.

Background:

  • On 25 August, German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil visited Kyiv.
  • During the visit, he stated that Germany has committed to providing Ukraine with €9 billion annually over the coming years.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Germanyaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
Trump sets conditions for NATO allies before imposing "major" sanctions on Russia
Drones strike 2 Russian shadow fleet tankers at oil port of Primorsk – Reuters
Poland declares start of NATO's Eastern Sentry operation – video
All News
Germany
Bundestag urges NATO to down Russian drones over Ukraine
Germany to bolster NATO's eastern border after Russian drone incidents in Poland
German defence minister announces €300m initiative to buy Ukrainian drones
RECENT NEWS
20:26
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
20:17
Zelenskyy urges partners to "stop looking for excuses" for not imposing sanctions on Russia
19:56
Romania issues air-raid warning over risk of "objects falling from airspace"
19:14
Zelenskyy: Basic security guarantees document for Ukraine practically ready
18:46
updatedUkrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Russia's Ufa, 1,400 km from Ukrainian border – videos
18:26
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
17:37
Cross sawn off Ukrainian church in Poland, ambassador demands that vandals be punished
16:58
Ukrainian forces liberate Filiia in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Dnipro Operational Strategic Group
16:11
Council of Europe drafts convention to underpin Ukraine compensation mechanism
15:50
Russian guided aerial bombs strike village in Kharkiv Oblast: one dead, two injured, fires rage – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: