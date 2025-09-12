German government allocates €10bn less in aid to Ukraine than its Defence Ministry requested, says Bild

The German government has approved roughly €10 billion less in aid to Ukraine for 2026-2027 than the Federal Defence Ministry initially requested, German tabloid Bild has reported, citing an internal document from the ministry.

Source: European Pravda, citing Bild

Details: Bild cites a Federal Ministry of Defence (BMVg) document that was circulated to Bundestag members at the end of August.

Advertisement:

The document indicates that the Defence Ministry submitted a request to the Finance Ministry in June for €15.8 billion for 2026 and €12.8 billion for 2027 for military support to Ukraine. Ultimately, only €9 billion for each year was approved, of which €500 million will be reimbursed from EU funds.

The ministry is now short €10.6 billion for critical and partly committed Ukrainian defence initiatives.

The internal BMVg document makes clear that, under the €9 billion limit for 2026, no further industrial aid through contracts or related expenditure for Ukraine is scheduled. In addition, measures involving 2026 contracts and 2027 payments had to be partially cancelled or scaled back.

The BMVg document also concedes that the approved €9 billion in military aid does not meet the ministry’s expectations. The originally requested amount for 2026 and 2027 was significantly higher, Bild states.

In response, the ministries insisted there was no disagreement over Ukraine’s defence requirements in the years ahead. Both the defence and finance ministries stated in identical terms that figures included in the budget were agreed upon by the ministers of finance and defence, stressing that there is full alignment on the issue.

Meanwhile, the government reiterated its commitment to supplying Ukraine with all the resources needed for its defence.

The ministries did not clarify the discrepancies highlighted in the Defence Ministry document.

Background:

On 25 August, German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil visited Kyiv.

During the visit, he stated that Germany has committed to providing Ukraine with €9 billion annually over the coming years.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!