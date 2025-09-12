Polish military personnel to visit Ukraine following Russian drone incident – Ukraine's foreign minister

A Polish military delegation will arrive in Ukraine following the incident involving Russian drones violating Polish airspace, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said.

Source: Sybiha during a press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on 12 September, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We are expecting a delegation of military personnel from Poland to arrive on Thursday to engage with our military. At present, only Ukraine possesses the necessary experience to tackle these challenges."

Advertisement:

Details: Sybiha has not clarified which Thursday he was referring to. It is assumed to be 18 September.

He said that Ukraine had informed the Polish side in advance about the drones entering Polish airspace.

Read also: What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?

Background:

On 10 September, roughly two dozen Russian drones penetrated deep into Polish territory for the first time and were shot down. Some UAVs reached far northern and central areas of the country. Most wreckage from the drones has been recovered, primarily in Lublin Voivodeship near the Belarusian border. One drone destroyed the roof of a residential building and damaged a car.

In response, Russian ambassadors were called in by Sweden, Finland, Spain, the Netherlands, Czechia, France and Germany to offer a formal explanation.

Earlier, media reports indicated that Polish military personnel will travel to Ukraine to learn how to shoot down drones.

On 12 September, the Polish Ministry of Defence announced that cooperation with Ukraine on countering drones will take place on Polish territory.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!