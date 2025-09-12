All Sections
Polish military personnel to visit Ukraine following Russian drone incident – Ukraine's foreign minister

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 12 September 2025, 17:49
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A Polish military delegation will arrive in Ukraine following the incident involving Russian drones violating Polish airspace, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said.

Source: Sybiha during a press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on 12 September, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We are expecting a delegation of military personnel from Poland to arrive on Thursday to engage with our military. At present, only Ukraine possesses the necessary experience to tackle these challenges."

Details: Sybiha has not clarified which Thursday he was referring to. It is assumed to be 18 September.

He said that Ukraine had informed the Polish side in advance about the drones entering Polish airspace.

Background:

PolanddronesForeign Affairs Ministry
