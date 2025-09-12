All Sections
Poland says anti-drone training will not take place in Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoFriday, 12 September 2025, 12:31
Poland says anti-drone training will not take place in Ukraine
A Ukrainian mobile fire group. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Poland’s Defence Ministry has stated that the joint training with Ukraine on counter-drone systems will be conducted on Polish territory.

Source: Polish Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter); European Pravda

Details: The Polish Defence Ministry said it had received multiple inquiries regarding the location of the planned training sessions.

Quote: "In response to questions regarding the location of planned drone training and cooperation between Polish and Ukrainian experts, we inform you that talks are currently underway between specialists from both countries on deepening cooperation in the field of unmanned and counter-drone systems. It is expected that all such activities will take place on the territory of Poland."

Background: 

