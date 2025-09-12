Poland says anti-drone training will not take place in Ukraine

Poland’s Defence Ministry has stated that the joint training with Ukraine on counter-drone systems will be conducted on Polish territory.

Source: Polish Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter); European Pravda

Details: The Polish Defence Ministry said it had received multiple inquiries regarding the location of the planned training sessions.

Quote: "In response to questions regarding the location of planned drone training and cooperation between Polish and Ukrainian experts, we inform you that talks are currently underway between specialists from both countries on deepening cooperation in the field of unmanned and counter-drone systems. It is expected that all such activities will take place on the territory of Poland."

Background:

Earlier, media reports suggested that members of the Polish Armed Forces would travel to Ukraine to learn techniques for shooting down drones.

The day before, Polish Chief of the General Staff General Wiesław Kukuła and Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed information-sharing protocols regarding aerial threats.

