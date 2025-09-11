Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones

Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces General Wiesław Kukuła and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi have discussed information-sharing protocols regarding aerial threats.

Details: On 11 September, Kukuła held talks with Syrskyi. The key topic was establishing "rules for the exchange of information on aerial threats".

They also discussed cooperation in the implementation and operational use of reconnaissance and strike drone systems as part of the drone integration of the battlefield.

"The Polish Armed Forces remain a loyal ally of Ukraine and are ready to continue supporting it in jointly resisting Russian aggression," the Polish military emphasised.

Background:

After the events of the night of 9-10 September, Poland restricted air traffic along its border with Ukraine and Belarus.

Debris from 15 Russian drones was discovered across various regions of Poland after at least 20 drones reportedly breached its airspace.

