Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 11 September 2025, 20:38
Polish and Ukrainian General Staffs discuss cooperation against drones
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Telegram of Syrskyi

Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces General Wiesław Kukuła and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi have discussed information-sharing protocols regarding aerial threats.

Source: Polish Armed Forces on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 11 September, Kukuła held talks with Syrskyi. The key topic was establishing "rules for the exchange of information on aerial threats".

They also discussed cooperation in the implementation and operational use of reconnaissance and strike drone systems as part of the drone integration of the battlefield.

"The Polish Armed Forces remain a loyal ally of Ukraine and are ready to continue supporting it in jointly resisting Russian aggression," the Polish military emphasised.

Background: 

Read also: What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?

