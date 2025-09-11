Polish troops will go to Ukraine for drone interception training – Reuters

Polish army representatives will come to Ukraine to learn drone interception techniques.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reuters recalled that after the events of the night of 9-10 September, Poland found debris from 15 UAVs out of nearly 20 Russian drones that crossed the border in various regions.

Advertisement:

The following day, a source told Reuters that members of the Polish armed forces would travel to Ukraine to undergo drone interception training under the guidance of Ukrainian instructors.

Background:

Germany has announced its readiness to strengthen its presence on NATO’s eastern flank in response to Russian drones entering Polish airspace.

Poland has also restricted air traffic along its borders with Ukraine and Belarus.

Read also: What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!