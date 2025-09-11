All Sections
Polish troops will go to Ukraine for drone interception training – Reuters

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 11 September 2025, 18:38
Stock photo: Getty Images
Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish army representatives will come to Ukraine to learn drone interception techniques.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reuters recalled that after the events of the night of 9-10 September, Poland found debris from 15 UAVs out of nearly 20 Russian drones that crossed the border in various regions.

The following day, a source told Reuters that members of the Polish armed forces would travel to Ukraine to undergo drone interception training under the guidance of Ukrainian instructors.

Background:

Read also: What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?

PolanddronesUkraine
