Polish troops will go to Ukraine for drone interception training – Reuters
Thursday, 11 September 2025, 18:38
Polish army representatives will come to Ukraine to learn drone interception techniques.
Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Reuters recalled that after the events of the night of 9-10 September, Poland found debris from 15 UAVs out of nearly 20 Russian drones that crossed the border in various regions.
Advertisement:
The following day, a source told Reuters that members of the Polish armed forces would travel to Ukraine to undergo drone interception training under the guidance of Ukrainian instructors.
Background:
- Germany has announced its readiness to strengthen its presence on NATO’s eastern flank in response to Russian drones entering Polish airspace.
- Poland has also restricted air traffic along its borders with Ukraine and Belarus.
Read also: What is the goal of Russia's mass drone attack on Poland and how should NATO respond?
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!