EU's top diplomat Kallas seeks closer EU ties with Trump to pressure Putin into peace

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 13 September 2025, 09:04
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, wants to improve relations between the EU and US President Donald Trump.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kallas in an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND)

Quote: "The US is and remains our most important partner. But there is no doubt that the new administration has profoundly changed the style and manner in which the US conducts policy and its official business."

"Trump's approach is very business-oriented. That is why we must constantly ask ourselves: What do we want to achieve, what does the other side want and what levers of influence do we have?"

Details: Kallas said Europeans must adapt to this.

Quote: "My goal is to improve relations with the US again and to coordinate our steps with Washington more closely in countering Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine."

Details: Kallas noted that real progress in this direction has been achieved over the past few weeks.

Quote: "Our American counterparts say that President Trump is a very impatient person and if Vladimir Putin is stalling for time, we must respond. It takes two to make peace, but only one to make war. Ukraine wants peace, the US wants peace, and so do the Europeans. The only one mocking and ridiculing any peace efforts is Vladimir Putin. Together with the US, we must find ways to make him pursue peace," the EU's top diplomat emphasised.

