Trump says his patience with Putin "running out and running out fast" – Guardian

US President Donald Trump has once again stated that his patience with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is "running out and running out fast".

Details: Trump said his patience with Putin "is running out and running out fast" following a week of heavy Russian attacks on Ukrainian oblasts that also affected Poland.

"But it takes two to tango," he added, referring to ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Quote from Trump: "It’s amazing when Putin wants to do it, Zelenskyy didn’t. When Zelenskyy wanted to do it, Putin didn’t. Now Zelenskyy wants to, and Putin is a question mark… But we’re going to have to come down very, very strong."

This is not the first time in September that Trump has said he is"disappointed" with Putin’s actions. On 2 September, the US leader announced that he will take "certain measures".

A few days later, he said he was ready to move to the second phase of sanctions against Russia.

On 10 September, roughly two dozen Russian drones penetrated deep into Polish territory for the first time and were shot down. Some UAVs reached far northern and central areas of the country. Most wreckage from the drones has been recovered, primarily in Lublin Voivodeship near the Belarusian border. One drone destroyed the roof of a residential building and damaged a car.

In response, Russian ambassadors were called in by Sweden, Finland, Spain, the Netherlands, Czechia, France and Germany to offer a formal explanation.

