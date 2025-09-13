All Sections
EU's top diplomat Kallas explains why even discussing Ukraine's territorial concessions is trap set by Russia

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 13 September 2025, 08:40
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland that even discussing possible territorial concessions by Ukraine would mean falling into a Russian trap.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kallas in an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND)

Details: Kallas made the comments in response to German polls showing that the majority of Germans support territorial concessions by Ukraine in the name of peace.

She said the classic Russian negotiation tactic consists of three steps: first, Moscow demands what has never belonged to it; then come ultimatums and threats of force; finally, voices in the West are mobilised, ready to offer Russia exactly what it has never had before.

Quote: "In the end, the Russians get more than they ever dared to dream. This discussion about possible territorial concessions is a trap and we must not fall into it. The Russians want us to discuss what Ukraine should give up for the sake of peace while completely ignoring the fact that the Kremlin itself has still not made any concessions."

Details: Kallas said the Kremlin now presents it as a compromise if it "only" keeps the territories it has seized.

"But it is not really a compromise if completely excessive demands were made beforehand. So I will say again: We must not fall into Putin's trap. Our goal must be to make this war unprofitable for Putin. The reward for aggression will be more war, not less," she emphasised.

Background:

  • On the anniversary of Nazi Germany's attack on Poland, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha pointed out that these events had been preceded by attempts to appease the aggressor and called for avoiding the same mistake now with regard to Ukraine.
  • Many top officials from Central and Eastern Europe have already drawn comparisons between the current negotiations around Ukraine and the "Munich Agreement" of 1938, as well as issuing other warnings, based on the lessons of World War II, about the inadmissibility of concessions to Russia.

