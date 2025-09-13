Trump sets conditions for NATO allies before imposing "major" sanctions on Russia

US President Donald Trump has said he is prepared to impose serious sanctions on Russia, but only if all NATO countries follow suit and stop buying Russian oil.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump on his social media platform Truth Social

Quote: "I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA. If NATO does as I say, the WAR will end quickly."

Advertisement:

Details: If NATO does not act as Trump suggests, the Alliance is simply wasting his time, the US president said.

"NATO’S commitment [for Ukraine] to win has been far less than 100%," he added.

Trump reiterated his narrative that this is a war of former president Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He made no mention of Russian leader Vladimir Putin who launched the full-scale invasion over three and a half years ago.

Background:

Trump had earlier warned that his patience with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is "running out".

US officials earlier urged European countries to stop buying Russian oil and gas if they want Washington to intensify sanctions against Moscow.

On 7 September, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States is ready to increase pressure on Russia, contingent on similar moves by Europe.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!