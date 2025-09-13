All Sections
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 September 2025, 18:26
Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace
Lublin Airport. Photo: Wikipedia

Poland has scrambled its aircraft after a Russian drone threat emerged in Ukrainian regions bordering Poland. Lublin Airport has suspended its operations.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Х (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Aircraft have been scrambled due to the threat of drone strikes in Ukrainian oblasts bordering Poland.

Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance systems have been placed on the highest level of combat readiness."

Details: Operational Command stressed that these actions are preventive and aimed at ensuring the safety of Polish airspace and protecting citizens, particularly in areas bordering zones that are under threat of attack.

In addition, Lublin Airport has suspended its operation.

"Lublin Airport and the surrounding airspace have been closed to flights due to the activity of military aircraft," the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency reported.

At that time, Ukrainian authorities had issued an air-raid warning in Volyn Oblast, located in Ukraine’s west.

Polanddronesaircraft
