Poland scrambles jets and closes Lublin airport due to Russian drones in Ukraine's airspace

Poland has scrambled its aircraft after a Russian drone threat emerged in Ukrainian regions bordering Poland. Lublin Airport has suspended its operations.

Source: Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Х (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Aircraft have been scrambled due to the threat of drone strikes in Ukrainian oblasts bordering Poland.

Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance systems have been placed on the highest level of combat readiness."

Details: Operational Command stressed that these actions are preventive and aimed at ensuring the safety of Polish airspace and protecting citizens, particularly in areas bordering zones that are under threat of attack.

In addition, Lublin Airport has suspended its operation.

"Lublin Airport and the surrounding airspace have been closed to flights due to the activity of military aircraft," the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency reported.

At that time, Ukrainian authorities had issued an air-raid warning in Volyn Oblast, located in Ukraine’s west.

Background:

During the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 9-10 September, Russian drones violated Polish airspace 19 times.

The latest data indicated that wreckage of Russian drones had been found in 17 settlements across five Polish voivodeships, most of them – 10 – in Lublin Voivodeship.

Against this backdrop, the North Atlantic Alliance decided to launch an operation called Eastern Sentry to strengthen its eastern flank.

US President Donald Trump said that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace may have been "a mistake".

