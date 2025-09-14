All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування
Підтримайте журналістські розслідування

Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Tetyana OliynykSunday, 14 September 2025, 12:45
Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine
Drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

Romanian Defence Minister Ionuț Moșteanu has said that the F-16 fighters scrambled the previous day in response to a Russian drone were close to shooting it down, but did not do so.

Source: Moșteanu on Romanian news channel Antena 3 CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister noted that Russian drone attacks are happening increasingly close to Romania’s territory.

Advertisement:

"Almost every week we scramble aircraft, either ours or those of our German partners," Moșteanu said.

He said that radars intercepted a Russian drone and "saw that it was entering our airspace, the planes took off and saw it" on 13 September.

"They were very close to downing it. The drone was flying very low, and at one point it headed towards Ukraine. The information we have now is that the drone left our airspace and returned to Ukraine," Moșteanu said.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Romaniafighter jetsShahed drone
Advertisement:
US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
Fighter jet missile, not drone, destroyed house roof during Russian incursion into Poland, newspaper says
EU approves recommendations on phasing out temporary protection for Ukrainians
Video captures moment of Russian drone strike on educational facility in Kharkiv: people injured
EU postpones 19th sanctions package against Russia due to Trump's demands – Bloomberg
All News
Romania
Zelenskyy: Russian drone infiltrates Romanian airspace for 50 minutes
Romania issues air-raid warning over risk of "objects falling from airspace"
Romania, Hungary and Czechia dismantle Belarusian spy network in Europe
RECENT NEWS
20:55
US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
20:13
US TV channel shows map of Ukraine without Crimea
20:10
Russia may be forced to cut oil production due to drone attacks – Reuters
20:05
EXPLAINERHow the new EU methane regulation could hit Russia's war machine
20:01
Firefighters battle blaze in Kyiv Oblast for 10 hours after Russian drone strike – photos
19:36
Ukrainian company Swarmer secures US$15m to develop AI-powered swarm drones
19:24
Russian drone that crashed in Lithuania in late July said to have been deliberately launched from Belarus
17:58
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
17:44
Polish president demands explanation after media reports that F-16 missile hit house during Russian incursion
16:19
Belarusian leader denies responsibility for drones that flew into Poland and Lithuania
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: