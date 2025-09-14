Romanian defence minister: F-16s were close to downing Russian drone, but it returned to Ukraine

Romanian Defence Minister Ionuț Moșteanu has said that the F-16 fighters scrambled the previous day in response to a Russian drone were close to shooting it down, but did not do so.

Source: Moșteanu on Romanian news channel Antena 3 CNN, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister noted that Russian drone attacks are happening increasingly close to Romania’s territory.

Advertisement:

"Almost every week we scramble aircraft, either ours or those of our German partners," Moșteanu said.

He said that radars intercepted a Russian drone and "saw that it was entering our airspace, the planes took off and saw it" on 13 September.

"They were very close to downing it. The drone was flying very low, and at one point it headed towards Ukraine. The information we have now is that the drone left our airspace and returned to Ukraine," Moșteanu said.

Background:

On the afternoon of 13 September, the Romanian authorities issued an RO-Alert message for the northern area of Tulcea County, informing citizens about a likelihood of objects falling from the airspace.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Țoiu said she intends to raise the issue of Russian drone provocations at the UN General Assembly.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!