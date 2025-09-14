Defence Intelligence drones attack Russian military chemical plant 1,600 km from Ukrainian border – video

Smoke rising after explosions at the chemical plant. Photo: Screenshot from a video

Drones operated by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have attacked a Russian chemical plant considered vital to its defence industrial base.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in DIU

Details: Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the attack hit Metafrax Chemicals in Russia's Perm Krai. The facility is the second-largest manufacturer of organic synthesis products in the country and a key part of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that the Ukrainian drones damaged equipment used for producing urea.

Дрони ГУР атакували військове хімічне виробництво у Пермському краї РФ

Відео із соцмереж pic.twitter.com/AIDNKYaJVx — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 14, 2025

The Metafrax Chemicals plant produces core components used to manufacture explosives – hexamine, methanol, pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) and urea.

The plant is located about 1,600 km from the Ukrainian border.

The operation was carried out by the Unmanned Systems Forces of DIU's Active Operations Department.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!