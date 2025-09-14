Defence Intelligence drones attack Russian military chemical plant 1,600 km from Ukrainian border – video
Drones operated by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have attacked a Russian chemical plant considered vital to its defence industrial base.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in DIU
Details: Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the attack hit Metafrax Chemicals in Russia's Perm Krai. The facility is the second-largest manufacturer of organic synthesis products in the country and a key part of Russia’s military-industrial complex.
Early reports indicate that the Ukrainian drones damaged equipment used for producing urea.
Дрони ГУР атакували військове хімічне виробництво у Пермському краї РФ— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 14, 2025
Відео із соцмереж pic.twitter.com/AIDNKYaJVx
The Metafrax Chemicals plant produces core components used to manufacture explosives – hexamine, methanol, pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) and urea.
The plant is located about 1,600 km from the Ukrainian border.
The operation was carried out by the Unmanned Systems Forces of DIU's Active Operations Department.
Background:
- On 13-14 September, DIU and Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces struck a Russian railway line between Oryol and Kursk.
- In addition, on the night of 13-14 September, the Special Operations Forces and Unmanned Systems Forces hit the Kirishi oil refinery, one of Russia's largest, in Leningrad Oblast.
- This morning, reports emerged that the Ukrainian Navy had struck a communications hub belonging to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on the night of 10-11 September.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!