Zelenskyy reports "good results" in border area of Sumy Oblast

The border area of Sumy Oblast on the map. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported "good results" achieved by Ukrainian forces in the border area of Sumy Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "There was a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. There are good results in the border area of Sumy Oblast. Our units are continuing to advance towards the state border of Ukraine. I thank soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment and the 71st Jaeger Brigade."

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that Russian forces have suffered "significant losses" in Kupiansk and Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "We continue operating on the Dobropillia front. It is important that our guys are repelling Russian assaults. Special thanks to soldiers from the 1st, 225th and 425th Separate Assault Regiments and the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades. Well done, guys. We are also taking action in line with the situation in Zaporizhzhia."

Background: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that Ukrainian forces have pushed the Russians back near the border villages of Kostiantynivka and Novokostiantynivka in Sumy Oblast.

