Zelenskyy to partners: We have cheaper solutions against Shahed drones than Patriots and fighter jets

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Ukraine has far cheaper and more systematic solutions against Russian drones than its partners and is ready to share the country’s experience in countering this threat.

Source: Zelenskyy during his evening address

Quote: "The defence of Ukraine is truly a common task. And we are ready to teach all partners how to carry out such defence. Everyone can see that the Russians are probing – looking for ways to bring the war onto the territory of Poland and the Baltic states. The Russian army is also testing Romania.

Of course, NATO has Patriots, other systems, and powerful fighter jets. But against Russian Shaheds and Gerberas, we in Ukraine have much cheaper, more scalable and systemic solutions. It is important not to waste any time."

