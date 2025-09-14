Zelenskyy to partners: We have cheaper solutions against Shahed drones than Patriots and fighter jets
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Ukraine has far cheaper and more systematic solutions against Russian drones than its partners and is ready to share the country’s experience in countering this threat.
Source: Zelenskyy during his evening address
Quote: "The defence of Ukraine is truly a common task. And we are ready to teach all partners how to carry out such defence. Everyone can see that the Russians are probing – looking for ways to bring the war onto the territory of Poland and the Baltic states. The Russian army is also testing Romania.
Of course, NATO has Patriots, other systems, and powerful fighter jets. But against Russian Shaheds and Gerberas, we in Ukraine have much cheaper, more scalable and systemic solutions. It is important not to waste any time."
Background:
- On 10 September, roughly two dozen Russian drones penetrated deep into Polish territory for the first time and were shot down. Some UAVs reached far northern and central areas of the country. Most wreckage from the drones has been recovered, primarily in Lublin Voivodeship near the Belarusian border. One drone destroyed the roof of a residential building and damaged a car.
- Earlier, media reports indicated that Polish military personnel will travel to Ukraine to learn how to shoot down drones.
- On 12 September, the Polish Ministry of Defence announced that cooperation with Ukraine on countering drones will take place on Polish territory.
- Zelenskyy proposed that partners launch projects for the joint financing and production of interceptor drones.
