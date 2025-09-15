Russians hit agricultural business in Sumy Oblast with missiles, injuring 12 people – photos

Twelve people have been injured in a Russian missile strike on an agricultural business in Sumy Oblast late in the evening on 14 September.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Early reports indicated that the enemy had used two missiles to attack premises belonging to an agricultural business in the Boromlia hromada of the Okhtyrka district in Sumy Oblast on 14 September at around 23:00. Twelve people involved in the harvest were injured in the attack." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Tractors that came under the attack Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Around 30 pieces of agricultural machinery were damaged

Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office Damaged lorry

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!