All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit agricultural business in Sumy Oblast with missiles, injuring 12 people – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 15 September 2025, 08:42
Russians hit agricultural business in Sumy Oblast with missiles, injuring 12 people – photos

Twelve people have been injured in a Russian missile strike on an agricultural business in Sumy Oblast late in the evening on 14 September.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office 

Quote: "Early reports indicated that the enemy had used two missiles to attack premises belonging to an agricultural business in the Boromlia hromada of the Okhtyrka district in Sumy Oblast on 14 September at around 23:00. Twelve people involved in the harvest were injured in the attack." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:
 
Tractors that came under the attack
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Around 30 pieces of agricultural machinery were damaged

 
Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Damaged lorry

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Sumy Oblast
Zelenskyy reports "good results" in border area of Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian forces push Russians back in Sumy Oblast, Russians advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – DeepState
Russians launch missile strike on Sumy Oblast village, killing two
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: