US delegation visits prospective Ukrainian mining sites as part of minerals deal

Delegates from the United States have inspected first mineral deposits in Ukraine that may become flagship projects for the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Source: Oleksii Sobolev, Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, on Facebook

Quote: "Together with the delegation from the US International Development Finance Corporation, we visited Kirovohrad Oblast to assess investment opportunities in extraction and processing."

Details: The delegation visited the Byrzulivskyi mining and processing plant and the Likarivske deposit, both being considered as potential projects for the Fund.

"We now mine titanium ores here and plan to extract zirconium ores in the future. There are also potential deposits of hafnium – one of the rare earth metals used in nuclear energy, the aerospace industry and beyond," Sobolev said.

He underlined that Ukraine is one of the world’s key suppliers of titanium, used in defence, aerospace and high-tech industries, with strong demand not only in the United States but also across Europe and Latin America.

Background:

On 30 April 2025, Ukraine and the United States signed a minerals deal envisaging the establishment of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund to manage Ukraine’s resources.

On 11-12 April, the Ukrainian delegation held technical consultations on the mineral resource agreement with President Donald Trump's administration in Washington.

On 18 April, Svyrydenko released the text of a memorandum with the United States on finalising the formal agreement on economic partnership and the reconstruction investment fund.

It was reported at the time that the joint investment fund would have the right to invest in both mineral resource development and key infrastructure projects.

