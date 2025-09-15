All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US delegation visits prospective Ukrainian mining sites as part of minerals deal

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 15 September 2025, 13:51
US delegation visits prospective Ukrainian mining sites as part of minerals deal
Mineral deposits in Ukraine. Photo: Oleksii Sobolev on Facebook

Delegates from the United States have inspected first mineral deposits in Ukraine that may become flagship projects for the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Source: Oleksii Sobolev, Ukraine’s Minister of Economy, on Facebook

Quote: "Together with the delegation from the US International Development Finance Corporation, we visited Kirovohrad Oblast to assess investment opportunities in extraction and processing."

Advertisement:

Details: The delegation visited the Byrzulivskyi mining and processing plant and the Likarivske deposit, both being considered as potential projects for the Fund.

"We now mine titanium ores here and plan to extract zirconium ores in the future. There are also potential deposits of hafnium – one of the rare earth metals used in nuclear energy, the aerospace industry and beyond," Sobolev said.

He underlined that Ukraine is one of the world’s key suppliers of titanium, used in defence, aerospace and high-tech industries, with strong demand not only in the United States but also across Europe and Latin America.

Background:

  • On 30 April 2025, Ukraine and the United States signed a minerals deal envisaging the establishment of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund to manage Ukraine’s resources.
  • On 11-12 April, the Ukrainian delegation held technical consultations on the mineral resource agreement with President Donald Trump's administration in Washington.
  • On 18 April, Svyrydenko released the text of a memorandum with the United States on finalising the formal agreement on economic partnership and the reconstruction investment fund.
  • It was reported at the time that the joint investment fund would have the right to invest in both mineral resource development and key infrastructure projects.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkraine
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
USA
Trump finally calls Russia the "aggressor"
Trump: Europe talks but doesn't act on Russia sanctions while still buying oil
US Congress won't pass sanctions against Russia without Trump's approval – Speaker Mike Johnson
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: