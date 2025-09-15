European Commission says 19th sanctions package against Russia still in preparation

The European Commission is still working on a new, 19th package of European Union sanctions against Russia.

Source: Paula Pinho, chief spokesperson for the European Commission, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The European Commission says the 19th package of sanctions against Russia is still in the preparation stage.

"To my knowledge, we haven't yet put it on the table. It is being prepared. That's what we can tell you for the moment," Pinho said.

Olof Gill, deputy chief spokesperson for the European Commission, added: "When it comes to our work around sanctions, since our first package, and this is the 19th, what we do is to make it function as well as it should, to make those sanctions as effective as they can possibly be".

He said that when preparing a new package, the EU engages "with all our partners around the world … to make sure that the sanctions do what they're supposed to do, and to make sure that we stay on top of any sanctions circumvention".

Quote from Gill: "We are now working on the 19th package in coordination with partners. We are particularly looking at phasing out Russian fossil fuels faster, the shadow fleet, and third countries."

Background:

On 13 September, US President Donald Trump said he is prepared to impose serious sanctions on Russia, but only if all NATO countries follow suit and stop buying Russian oil.

Earlier, he said that his patience with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is "running out".

On 14 September, Trump once again criticised European countries for continuing to buy Russian oil, referring to sanctions against Russia in this context.

Hungary and Slovakia continue to receive Russian oil, in particular through the Druzhba pipeline, which has recently been attacked several times by Ukraine. The foreign ministers of Slovakia and Hungary have complained to the European Commission about the attacks.

