All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US military attend Zapad exercises in Belarus in unexpected move

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 15 September 2025, 15:07
US military attend Zapad exercises in Belarus in unexpected move
American military officers and Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin. Screenshot

American military officers have attended joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2025 on Monday 15 September.

Source: European Pravda citing Reuters

Details: Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin told the visiting US officers that they could look at "whatever is of interest for you". Khrenin described the presence of the Americans at the training ground in Belarus as a surprise.

Advertisement:

"Who would have thought how the morning of another day of the Zapad-2025 exercise would begin?" the Belarusian Defence Ministry said.

The ministry issued a statement that noted the participation of US officers among representatives from 23 countries, including two other NATO members – Türkiye and Hungary.

The ministry released footage showing two US officers in uniform thanking Khrenin for the invitation and shaking his hand.

"We will show whatever is of interest for you. Whatever you want. You can go there and see, talk to people," Khrenin told them. The US officers declined to speak to journalists.

The attendance of American officers marks the latest sign of warming relations between  Washington and Belarus, a close ally of Russia that allowed Moscow to use its territory to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Background:

  • The United States lifted sanctions on Belarusian state-owned airline Belavia, while the regime of Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, released 52 political prisoners, including an employee of the EU delegation in Minsk.
  • The Zapad exercises in Belarus are taking place at training grounds located deep inside the country or in its eastern regions. NATO remains on high alert over the exercises launched on 12 September.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

BelarusUSARussiaArmed Forces
Advertisement:
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
Ukrainian parliament supports petition to award former MP Parubii, recently killed, with Hero of Ukraine title
Ukrainian drones hit Volgograd oil refinery, operations suspended
Polish defence minister arrives in Kyiv
Putin sacks close adviser Kozak who called for talks with Ukraine, preferring to prolong war – ISW
All News
Belarus
Political prisoner who refused to leave Belarus returned to penal colony
Russia launches Zircon hypersonic missile during exercises in Barents Sea – photo
"Grown men howled and called for their mothers": former political prisoners describe torture in Belarus
RECENT NEWS
15:33
Russians drop FAB-250 bomb on Kostiantynivka: five killed – photos
15:07
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen defenders
15:00
Ukraine and Poland set up joint working group on UAVs, Ukrainian defence minister says
14:26
Number of casualties rises to 5 after Russian 17 September strike on Poltava Oblast – photo, video
14:23
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
13:57
EXPLAINERWhat the politicisation of Iryna Zarutska's murder in the US means for Ukraine
13:38
Kremlin press secretary says Putin's close associate Kozak resigns at his own request
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
12:58
Ukrainian ground drone Rys PRO evacuates wounded soldier from frontline
12:50
Poland and Ukraine to sign drone cooperation agreement, Polish defence minister says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: