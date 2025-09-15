All Sections
Ukraine's commander-in-chief dismisses two corps commanders – sources

Olha Kyrylenko, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 15 September 2025, 15:53
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has dismissed the commanders of two corps – Volodymyr Silenko of the 17th Corps and Maksym Kituhin of the 20th Corps.

Source: two Ukrainska Pravda sources in the defence forces

Details: Both commanders were removed from their posts about a week or two ago. According to the sources, Syrskyi’s decisions are connected with the loss of positions in the corps’ areas of responsibility.

The 17th Corps, commanded by Silenko, is stationed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Ukrainian forces recently lost the village of Kamianske and part of the village of Plavni, located on the banks of the Dnipro River. The 20th Corps, commanded by Kituhin, is stationed on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, where the Russians managed to advance into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

These are the first personnel changes since Ukrainian forces switched to the corps command system.

