Ukrainian air defence forces down almost 90 drones: hits recorded in 6 locations

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 113 drones of the Shahed (around 70), Gerbera and other types on the night of 15-16 September.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Early reports indicated that as of 09:00, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 89 Russian drones, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types, in the country's north, south, east and centre.

Advertisement:

The Air Force also reported that around midnight, the Russians had attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with 10 multiple-launch rocket system shells, reportedly Tornado-Ss. Casualties have been recorded.

Hits by 22 UAVs have been recorded in 6 locations and the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded in 2 locations.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!