All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence forces down almost 90 drones: hits recorded in 6 locations

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 16 September 2025, 09:31
Ukrainian air defence forces down almost 90 drones: hits recorded in 6 locations
Downed drone. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 113 drones of the Shahed (around 70), Gerbera and other types on the night of 15-16 September. 

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Early reports indicated that as of 09:00, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 89 Russian drones, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types, in the country's north, south, east and centre.

Advertisement:

The Air Force also reported that around midnight, the Russians had attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with 10 multiple-launch rocket system shells, reportedly Tornado-Ss. Casualties have been recorded.

Hits by 22 UAVs have been recorded in 6 locations and the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded in 2 locations.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air ForceRusso-Ukrainian wardrones
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukrainian air defence downs 33 Russian drones overnight
Russia attacked Ukraine with 66 drones overnight, half of which were Shahed attack UAVs
Ukrainian air defence downs 413 Russian assets overnight, hits recorded at 17 locations
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: