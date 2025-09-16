Ukrainian air defence forces down almost 90 drones: hits recorded in 6 locations
Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 113 drones of the Shahed (around 70), Gerbera and other types on the night of 15-16 September.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: Early reports indicated that as of 09:00, air defence forces had destroyed or jammed 89 Russian drones, including Shahed, Gerbera and other types, in the country's north, south, east and centre.
The Air Force also reported that around midnight, the Russians had attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with 10 multiple-launch rocket system shells, reportedly Tornado-Ss. Casualties have been recorded.
Hits by 22 UAVs have been recorded in 6 locations and the fall of downed drones (debris) has been recorded in 2 locations.
Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.
