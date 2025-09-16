US secretary of state says Trump and Zelenskyy could meet next week in New York

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on 15 September that US President Donald Trump might meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Rubio

Details: When asked to comment on the situation in the Russo-Ukrainian war, Rubio said that "no leader in the world has done more to try to end that war than President Trump has".

Advertisement:

Commenting this, Rubio, among other things, mentioned the potential Trump–Zelenskyy meeting set to take place the following week.

"Multiple calls, multiple meetings with Zelenskyy, including probably next week again in New York," he said.

Rubio reiterated that Trump "inherited this three-and-a-half-year-old war from the Biden administration".

Quote from Rubio: "He’s trying to do everything possible to bring it to an end. We’re working closely with our partners in Europe on security guarantees because that’s gonna be necessary in any negotiation settlement. And he’s gonna keep trying."

Background:

Zelenskyy and Trump last met in August after Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin held their first talks in Alaska.

Following these meetings, Putin intensified strikes on Ukrainian regions, including the capital. During one of the large-scale attacks on Ukraine, Russian drones violated Polish airspace.

Zelenskyy called on Trump to take a clear and firm position on sanctions against Russia and on security guarantees for Ukraine in order to stop the Kremlin leader and bring the war to an end.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!