All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US secretary of state says Trump and Zelenskyy could meet next week in New York

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 16 September 2025, 09:47
US secretary of state says Trump and Zelenskyy could meet next week in New York
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on 15 September that US President Donald Trump might meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Rubio

Details: When asked to comment on the situation in the Russo-Ukrainian war, Rubio said that "no leader in the world has done more to try to end that war than President Trump has".

Advertisement:

Commenting this, Rubio, among other things, mentioned the potential Trump–Zelenskyy meeting set to take place the following week. 

"Multiple calls, multiple meetings with Zelenskyy, including probably next week again in New York," he said.  

Rubio reiterated that Trump "inherited this three-and-a-half-year-old war from the Biden administration". 

Quote from Rubio: "He’s trying to do everything possible to bring it to an end. We’re working closely with our partners in Europe on security guarantees because that’s gonna be necessary in any negotiation settlement. And he’s gonna keep trying."

Background:

  • Zelenskyy and Trump last met in August after Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin held their first talks in Alaska.
  • Following these meetings, Putin intensified strikes on Ukrainian regions, including the capital. During one of the large-scale attacks on Ukraine, Russian drones violated Polish airspace.
  • Zelenskyy called on Trump to take a clear and firm position on sanctions against Russia and on security guarantees for Ukraine in order to stop the Kremlin leader and bring the war to an end.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpZelenskyy
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Trump
Zelenskyy: Trump has enough force to make Putin afraid of him
Zelenskyy: Putin is trying to deceive Trump, seeking way out of "political isolation"
Trump finally calls Russia the "aggressor"
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: