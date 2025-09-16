All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

76% of Ukrainians believe Russia could be defeated with sanctions and proper support

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 16 September 2025, 11:43
76% of Ukrainians believe Russia could be defeated with sanctions and proper support
Ukrainian soldier with a drone in his hands. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Force of Ukraine on Facebook

A total of 76% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can defeat Russia in the war if it receives appropriate support from the West, including sanctions against Russia and assistance in weapons and funding.

Source: a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from 2–14 September

Quote: "The absolute majority of Ukrainians – 76% – believe in the possibility of winning the war if Ukraine is properly supported by the sanctions policy and receives enough weapons and money. Believe that even under such conditions Ukraine is not capable of winning – 15%. The remaining 9% could not decide on their opinion."

Advertisement:
 
Infographic: KIIS

Details: KIIS noted that a similar question was posed to respondents in December 2023 and September 2024, but at that time it referred not to victory but to achieving success. 

In September 2024, 81% believed that Ukraine was capable of achieving success, while 14% thought it was impossible even with the relevant Western support.

Sociologists stated that this indicates that over the past year there has been no significant decline in belief in the possibility of victory with proper Western support.

For reference: The survey was conducted from 2 to 14 September. Using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile numbers, 1,023 respondents aged 18 and older were surveyed. At the time of the survey, all respondents were living in territories controlled by the Ukrainian government. Residents of temporarily uncontrolled territories were not included in the sample (although some respondents were internally displaced persons who had relocated from occupied territories), and citizens who had left the country after 24 February 2022 were also not surveyed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for a sample of 1,023 respondents (with a 0.95 probability and considering a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1%.

Sociologists emphasise that under wartime conditions, in addition to the formal margin of error, there is a certain systematic bias. However, they consider that the results still retain high representativeness and allow public attitudes to be analysed fairly reliably.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkrainesociologyRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
Ukraine
EU completes screening of final cluster in accession talks with Ukraine
Ukraine to restrict imports of diesel fuel from India
US delegation visits prospective Ukrainian mining sites as part of minerals deal
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: