76% of Ukrainians believe Russia could be defeated with sanctions and proper support

A total of 76% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can defeat Russia in the war if it receives appropriate support from the West, including sanctions against Russia and assistance in weapons and funding.

Source: a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from 2–14 September

Quote: "The absolute majority of Ukrainians – 76% – believe in the possibility of winning the war if Ukraine is properly supported by the sanctions policy and receives enough weapons and money. Believe that even under such conditions Ukraine is not capable of winning – 15%. The remaining 9% could not decide on their opinion."

Infographic: KIIS

Details: KIIS noted that a similar question was posed to respondents in December 2023 and September 2024, but at that time it referred not to victory but to achieving success.

In September 2024, 81% believed that Ukraine was capable of achieving success, while 14% thought it was impossible even with the relevant Western support.

Sociologists stated that this indicates that over the past year there has been no significant decline in belief in the possibility of victory with proper Western support.

For reference: The survey was conducted from 2 to 14 September. Using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile numbers, 1,023 respondents aged 18 and older were surveyed. At the time of the survey, all respondents were living in territories controlled by the Ukrainian government. Residents of temporarily uncontrolled territories were not included in the sample (although some respondents were internally displaced persons who had relocated from occupied territories), and citizens who had left the country after 24 February 2022 were also not surveyed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical margin of error for a sample of 1,023 respondents (with a 0.95 probability and considering a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1%.

Sociologists emphasise that under wartime conditions, in addition to the formal margin of error, there is a certain systematic bias. However, they consider that the results still retain high representativeness and allow public attitudes to be analysed fairly reliably.

