Video captures moment of Russian drone strike on educational facility in Kharkiv: people injured

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 16 September 2025, 13:17
The moment of the strike. Screenshot: video by the Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces have struck an educational institution in Kharkiv’s Slobidskyi district with a drone; the UAV had hit the roof of the building, and people have been reported injured.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; State Emergency Service; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Valeriia Chyrina, spokeswoman for the Prosecutor’s Office, in comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "Kharkiv: in the morning, Russian forces struck an educational institution in the Slobidskyi district of the city with a UAV. Early reports indicate that two women had been injured. The impact damaged the building’s roof and caused a fire covering 150 sq m."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The city mayor reported four injured as a result of the attack.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The prosecutor’s office published a video showing the moment of the strike on the educational institution.

Quote from Chyrina: "It was an attack drone. In the video it might seem like it’s not a drone, but that’s just the angle. A UAV, if viewed from the side, is not wide but rather flat. Additionally, there are collected fragments. Early reports indicate that these are parts of a Geran-2 drone."

More details: Chyrina also confirmed that two women were injured in the attack.

Suspilne reported that the Russians had hit the premises belonging to the pharmaceutical university in Kharkiv. 

Oleksand Kukhtenko, vice rector of the university, said that the employees who were at the university at the moment of the strike went down to the shelter once an air-raid warning was issued, so no one was injured.

