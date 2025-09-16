All Sections
Polish president demands explanation after media reports that F-16 missile hit house during Russian incursion

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 16 September 2025, 17:44
Polish president demands explanation after media reports that F-16 missile hit house during Russian incursion
Karol Nawrocki. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has demanded an official explanation from the government after Warsaw-based newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported that damage to the roof of a house near Lublin during the Russian drone incursion into Poland was caused by a missile from an F-16 fighter jet rather than a drone.

Source: Polish National Security Bureau on X (Twitter); Polish news portal RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "The president expects the government to provide urgent explanations regarding the incident in Wyryki. It is the government's duty to use all available tools and institutions to clarify the matter as swiftly as possible. There can be no concealment of information. In an environment of disinformation and hybrid warfare, any reports received by Polish people must be carefully verified and confirmed."

Details: It is also noted that neither the National Security Bureau nor Nawrocki have been informed of any findings regarding the cause of the damage to the house in Wyryki.

Background: 

  • Rzeczpospolita cited sources saying that the damage was most likely caused not by a downed Shahed drone, but by an F-16 air-to-air missile after its guidance system malfunctioned.
  • This was the only damage caused by the first mass incursion of around 20 Russian drones into Poland on Tuesday 10 September. Drone wreckage has been found in different parts of the country, and some UAVs penetrated nearly 300 km into Polish territory from the eastern border.
  • In response, NATO launched Operation Eastern Sentry to strengthen its eastern flank.

Advertisement:
