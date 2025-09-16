All Sections
Trump says Zelenskyy must "make a deal" and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 16 September 2025, 17:58
Trump says Zelenskyy must make a deal and Europe has to stop buying Russian oil
Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is going to have to make a deal" to end the war, and European countries must stop buying Russian oil.

Source: Trump before his departure to the United Kingdom, as reported by European Pravda and Ukrainska Pravda

Details: "He [Zelenskyy – ed.] is going to have to get going and make a deal. Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal. And Europe has to stop buying oil from Russia," Trump said in response to a question about whether he would meet Zelenskyy in New York, where the UN General Assembly is set to convene.

The US president added that he will most likely need to be present at a meeting between Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, if it takes place.

Quote: "It takes two to tango also. Those are two people – Zelenskyy and Putin – that hate each other. And it looks like I have to sit in the room with them because they can’t sit in a room together. There is great hatred there."

Details: Later, answering another question, the US president added that he doesn’t "want them purchasing Russian oil," referring to EU and NATO countries.

"They’ve got to stop immediately," Trump said.

He stressed that for him, the important thing is to end the war.

"We actually make money – but I don’t want to make money. You know what I want? I want that war to stop," Trump said.

Background: 

