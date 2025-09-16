All Sections
Russian drone that crashed in Lithuania in late July said to have been deliberately launched from Belarus

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 16 September 2025, 19:24
Photo: Lietuvos kariuomenė

A Gerbera drone that crashed in Lithuanian territory at the end of July is believed to have been launched from Belarus rather than simply flying in from there.

Source: Baltic states news website Delfi, citing what it called well-informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Delfi, the drone launch was a "targeted operation" against Lithuania, aimed not only at testing air defence capabilities but also at producing a "psychological effect".

The sources believe this was the reason why the drone flew over Vilnius at an altitude where air defence radars could not detect it.

The UAV, which is believed to have been launched from Belarus, was found to contain not only a powerful explosive device but also "a modern onboard computer and at least one SIM card", Delfi says.

Background:

  • The drone, which entered Lithuania on 28 July, was found five days later at a training ground in the Jonava district – almost in the centre of the country, near Kaunas. Following this, a representative of the Belarusian embassy was summoned to Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry to provide an explanation.
  • Earlier, Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovilė Sakalienė suggested that the UAV may have entered Lithuanian territory due to the effect of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.

