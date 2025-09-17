All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drones attack Cherkasy Oblast, affecting critical infrastructure

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 17 September 2025, 03:14
Russian drones attack Cherkasy Oblast, affecting critical infrastructure
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Cherkasy Oblast on the night of 16-17 September.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy targeted Cherkasy Oblast with attack drones last night. 

Advertisement:

Critical infrastructure has been affected."

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Cherkasy Oblast just a few minutes after midnight due to the threat of Russian drones.

In a message at 02:20, Taburets did not specify the target, location of the strike, details of the damage, or whether there were any casualties.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Cherkasy OblastdronesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia seeks to capture Kupiansk as it has amassed troops nearby and operates in small groups, Ukrainian forces say
Trump: If Europe "did something" to China, it would force Russia to end war
Ukraine will soon increase interceptor drone launches to 1,000 per day – Ukrainian defence minister
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
All News
Cherkasy Oblast
Latest data shows 11 people injured in Russian attack on Cherkasy Oblast: children among them – photos
Russians launch combined strike on Smila in Cherkasy Oblast: six injured – photos
Russian attack damages homes in Cherkasy Oblast, leaving part of village without power
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Russia seeks to capture Kupiansk as it has amassed troops nearby and operates in small groups, Ukrainian forces say
10:04
Ukraine attracts 25 foreign defence companies to localise their production in country
09:24
Ukrainian air defences destroy 71 Russian drones: attack rages on as Moscow launches new UAV group
08:57
Russian attacks on Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts: five killed, seven injured
08:49
Unexploded Russian drone discovered in Kyiv
08:17
Battlefield sees 223 clashes over past 24 hours, including 87 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
07:54
Likely missile debris found near Lublin
07:40
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces strike Russian marines' logistics hub in Kursk Oblast – video
07:17
Russia loses 1,150 soldiers over past day
05:40
OSINT: Russia builds drone launch site 35 km from Ukrainian border – photo, video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: