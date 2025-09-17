Russian drones attack Cherkasy Oblast, affecting critical infrastructure
Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 03:14
Russian forces attacked critical infrastructure in Cherkasy Oblast on the night of 16-17 September.
Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy targeted Cherkasy Oblast with attack drones last night.
Critical infrastructure has been affected."
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Cherkasy Oblast just a few minutes after midnight due to the threat of Russian drones.
In a message at 02:20, Taburets did not specify the target, location of the strike, details of the damage, or whether there were any casualties.
