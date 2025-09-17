Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast: two people injured, destruction and damage recorded

Two men have been injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast on Tuesday 16 September. A house has been destroyed and damage recorded.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that a Russian FPV drone had attacked Kupiansk at around 10:00 on 16 September, injuring a 63-year-old man. He has suffered a blast injury.

An 82-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack on the village of Osynove in the Kupiansk district at about 11:00.

The prosecutor's office also noted that FPV drones had hit the Zolochiv hromada in the Bohodukhiv district. A house was destroyed in the village of Lemishchyne and houses, outbuildings and a building of a disused outpatient clinic were damaged in the village of Tymofiivka. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

