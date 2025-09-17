Fires break out in Kirovohrad and Poltava oblasts due to Russian attack – photos

Fires have broken out at industrial business premises and an infrastructure facility in Poltava and Kirovohrad oblasts following a Russian drone attack on the night of 16-17 September.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration; Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote from the State Emergency Service: "Firefighters are dealing with the aftermath of a drone attack in Kirovohrad Oblast. The Russians attacked infrastructure facilities in the Kropyvnytskyi district on the night of 16-17 September. UAV strikes have caused fires at three locations."

Firefighters extinguishing a fire Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Over 60 firefighters and 14 fire appliances are working at the scene.

Debris from a destroyed drone Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Raikovych said the city of Kropyvnytskyi and 44 settlements in the Oleksandrivka hromada have been cut off from the power grid. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"Damage has also been reported to several houses in Oleksandrivka. Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the fires. According to the Odesa branch of Ukrzaliznytsia [Ukrainian railways], rail traffic has been suspended on two routes: Pomichna – Kropyvnytskyi – Znamianka – Piatykhatky and Fundukliivka – Znamianka – Piatykhatky," he noted.

Kohut reported that the Russians had also attacked Poltava Oblast overnight, prompting Ukrainian air defences to respond.

"A fire broke out in an open area at a business in the Poltava district due to the fall of debris from an enemy UAV. The fire was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service," he said.

No casualties have been recorded in either oblast.

