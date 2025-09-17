King Charles could persuade Trump to support Ukraine more effectively – Politico

The visit of US President Donald Trump to the United Kingdom may serve as a basis for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his senior aides to make renewed efforts to persuade the White House leader to exert more pressure on Russia in pursuit of peace in Ukraine.

Source: Politico, a Brussels-based politics and policy news organisation, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Politico notes that the UK is set to welcome Trump with the highest level of pomp and pageantry, featuring banquets, honour escorts and a ceremonial flypast that had made an impression on him before.

Although Ukraine may not appear on the official agenda of the visit, political and royal aides expect the quest for peace in the country to be discussed behind the scenes.

A senior official from the UK Ministry of Defence, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that King Charles III is "very close" to the detail of ceasefire negotiations and to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself.

This gives Prime Minister Starmer a tool unavailable to many other European leaders: a sympathetic monarch who quietly but consistently demonstrates support for Kyiv – and is willing to contribute to overcoming American scepticism on the matter.

Trump reportedly holds deep respect and affection for the royal family, something London intends to leverage during the state visit.

Politico recalls how, after a dispute between Zelenskyy and Trump at the White House, Charles unexpectedly invited the Ukrainian president for tea at Sandringham and later for lunch at Windsor Castle ahead of the June NATO summit.

A former senior UK diplomat said that although the king does not speak publicly on government matters, he is "adept at finding other ways of showing his views".

He will have plenty of time to do so: President Trump is staying overnight at Windsor Castle, where he will be treated to a carriage procession through the estate and dinner in the state dining hall ahead of the main event – a white-tie state banquet.

"It wouldn’t be surprising if he took the opportunity privately to encourage the president to support Ukraine more effectively," said the same former diplomat.

A royal aide confirmed King Charles’s interest in Ukraine, noting that in a message of solidarity for Ukraine’s Independence Day last month, he called for a "just and lasting peace" in the country.

The king may mention Ukraine in his speech at the state banquet, as he did during the recent visit of French leader Emmanuel Macron, but his diplomacy is likely to take place out of public view.

Meanwhile, pushing Trump towards more decisive action in support of Ukraine remains a difficult task. Although the US president appears to be leaning towards a more sceptical view of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, this has not yet led to firm steps to hold him accountable.

While the UK’s primary task has so far been to keep Trump engaged in talks on Ukraine, the king is at least expected to contribute to these efforts with gestures grander than the others do, Politico concludes.

Background: Trump arrived in the UK on the evening of 16 September. He is the first US president to make two state visits to the UK. Such visits are the highest-level events, involving monarchs and a multi-day programme.

