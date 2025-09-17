Ukrainian Parliament adopts law on military ombudsman

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has adopted the law on the military ombudsman in the second reading and in its entirety.

Source: a parliament session on 17 September

Details: Bill No. 13266 was supported by 283 Members of Parliament.

Advertisement:

According to the text of the law, it defines the legal status, main tasks and organisational principles of the military ombudsman’s activities. The ombudsman is intended to protect the rights of service members in the security and defence forces, conscripts and reservists, members of voluntary territorial defence formations and officers of the National Police’s special police units.

The law states that the core principles of the military ombudsman’s work include: the rule of law; the priority of upholding human and civil rights and freedoms; legality; justice and impartiality; independence; political neutrality and non-partisanship; accountability; transparency to society; and cooperation with the public.

Under the law, the military ombudsman is appointed by the president for a term of five years. The same person may not hold the office for more than two consecutive terms.

Background:

On 18 November 2024, then defence minister Rustem Umierov announced that Ukraine would establish the position of military ombudsman to protect the rights of service members. He said an appointment would be announced soon.

On 19 November 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had instructed the Defence Ministry and military leadership to select and appoint a military ombudsperson in the near future.

On 30 December 2024, Zelenskyy appointed human rights advocate and volunteer Olha Reshetylova, Head of the Media Initiative for Human Rights, as military ombudswoman.

Reshetylova reported that within 20 days, she had received 3,876 complaints, more than 300 of which fell outside her office’s jurisdiction.

On 8 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted the draft law on the military ombudsman to the Verkhovna Rada.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!