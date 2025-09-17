All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament adopts law on military ombudsman

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 17 September 2025, 12:18
Ukrainian Parliament adopts law on military ombudsman
Photo: Facebook

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has adopted the law on the military ombudsman in the second reading and in its entirety.

Source: a parliament session on 17 September

Details: Bill No. 13266 was supported by 283 Members of Parliament.

According to the text of the law, it defines the legal status, main tasks and organisational principles of the military ombudsman’s activities. The ombudsman is intended to protect the rights of service members in the security and defence forces, conscripts and reservists, members of voluntary territorial defence formations and officers of the National Police’s special police units.

The law states that the core principles of the military ombudsman’s work include: the rule of law; the priority of upholding human and civil rights and freedoms; legality; justice and impartiality; independence; political neutrality and non-partisanship; accountability; transparency to society; and cooperation with the public.

Under the law, the military ombudsman is appointed by the president for a term of five years. The same person may not hold the office for more than two consecutive terms.

Background:

