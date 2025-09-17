European Parliament to open permanent representation in Kyiv, its president says

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has said the EU legislature will establish a permanent office to strengthen daily cooperation with Ukraine.

Source: Metsola, addressing members of the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Addressing members of Ukraine’s parliament, Metsola said she came to Kyiv to "strengthen our cooperation even further".

Quote: "We are opening a permanent representation office of the European Parliament here in Kyiv, as we are present on the ground, working alongside you every day.

This was our commitment to you and we have kept it.

We are here with you, and we are here to stay. And as we also say, you will never walk alone. And when that peace does come…, we will be standing with you still, as you rebuild."

Background:

The Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament confirmed plans to open a permanent representation in Ukraine back in November 2023 to support its European integration and cooperation.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola arrived in Kyiv on a visit on Tuesday 17 September.

