European Parliament president arrives in Kyiv
Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 09:56
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has arrived in Kyiv.
Source: Metsola on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Metsola arrived in the Ukrainian capital on the morning of Wednesday 17 September.
Advertisement:
"Next stop: Kyiv," she wrote.
Background:
- Recently, Yvette Cooper, UK’s new Foreign Secretary, also visited Kyiv.
- At the time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the UK for its latest sanctions package against Russia and the allocation of £142 million to help Ukraine prepare for winter.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!