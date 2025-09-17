All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Parliament president arrives in Kyiv

Iryna Balachuk, Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 17 September 2025, 09:56
European Parliament president arrives in Kyiv
Roberta Metsola. Photo: Metsola on X

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has arrived in Kyiv.

Source: Metsola on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Metsola arrived in the Ukrainian capital on the morning of Wednesday 17 September.

Advertisement:

"Next stop: Kyiv," she wrote.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

European ParliamentKyiv
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
All News
European Parliament
European Parliament to hold emergency debate on Russian drone incursion into Poland
European Parliament backs 50% tariff hike on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
European foreign ministers honour fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Lviv – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:39
​​Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine with US Secretary of State
20:12
New German, Norwegian and Czech ambassadors begin work in Ukraine
19:44
Russia attacks Poltava Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure
19:36
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
18:55
Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland
18:45
Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36
18:16
Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships
18:00
Russian missile hits ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro
17:43
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones, damaging transport infrastructure
16:29
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: