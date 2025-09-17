Border guards deny claims that father of Ukrainian woman killed in US was barred from leaving Ukraine

Stanislav Zarutskyi, father of a Ukrainian woman who was killed in the United States, has arrived in the US to attend his daughter’s funeral. Reports that he was prevented from leaving Ukraine are false.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, at a briefing in Kyiv and in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Demchenko: "All these reports and comments circulated by various media outlets, including foreign sources, are not true and are absurd. The father of this young woman was not denied exit at border checkpoints and did not experience any formal refusal to leave Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, he was provided with the necessary assistance for processing documents to enter the destination country and other required support. I can now confirm that he has recently left Ukraine on humanitarian grounds, is receiving consular assistance, and has arrived in the United States, where he will be able to say goodbye to his daughter."

Details: Demchenko added that the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs assisted Zarutskyi in obtaining a US visa and continues to provide consular support.

He noted that although a Daily Mail article on the issue stirred controversy, not a single media outlet sought clarification from the Border Guard Service.

Background: On 10 September, the Daily Mail released a report claiming – without citing sources – that Zarutskyi could not attend his daughter’s funeral in the US due to travel restrictions on military-age men. Afterwards, a claim suggesting that he had been "denied exit from the country" quickly spread across mainstream media and social media platforms.

Background:

The tragedy occurred on the evening of 22 August at the East/West Boulevard train station in the South End neighbourhood of Charlotte. According to police, Iryna Zarutska suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.

The police have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Ukrainian woman – Decarlos Brown Jr, a 34-year-old homeless man. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Brown already has a criminal record, having been arrested multiple times for theft, armed robbery and threats since 2011.

On 10 September, US President Donald Trump called for the death penalty for Decarlos Brown Jr.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!