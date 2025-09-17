Zelenskyy on upcoming meeting with Trump: Teams are working
Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 17:49
The teams of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump are working to ensure that a meeting between the leaders takes place next week in New York.
Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, as quoted by European Pravda
Details: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently said that Trump may meet with Zelensky next week.
Advertisement:
During a press conference with Metsola, the Ukrainian president was asked to comment on this news.
"Our teams are working to make it possible for us to meet," Zelenskyy said.
Background:
- Zelenskyy and Trump last met in August after Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held their first talks in the US state of Alaska.
- After these meetings, Putin intensified strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital. During one of the large-scale airstrikes on Ukraine, Russian drones violated Polish airspace.
- Zelenskyy called on the White House leader to take a "clear position" on sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine in order to stop the Kremlin leader and end the war.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!