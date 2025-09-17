Zelenskyy on upcoming meeting with Trump: Teams are working

The teams of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump are working to ensure that a meeting between the leaders takes place next week in New York.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, as quoted by European Pravda

Details: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently said that Trump may meet with Zelensky next week.

During a press conference with Metsola, the Ukrainian president was asked to comment on this news.

"Our teams are working to make it possible for us to meet," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Zelenskyy and Trump last met in August after Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held their first talks in the US state of Alaska.

After these meetings, Putin intensified strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital. During one of the large-scale airstrikes on Ukraine, Russian drones violated Polish airspace.

Zelenskyy called on the White House leader to take a "clear position" on sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine in order to stop the Kremlin leader and end the war.

