All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy on upcoming meeting with Trump: Teams are working

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 17 September 2025, 17:49
Zelenskyy on upcoming meeting with Trump: Teams are working
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

The teams of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump are working to ensure that a meeting between the leaders takes place next week in New York.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, as quoted by European Pravda

Details: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently said that Trump may meet with Zelensky next week.

Advertisement:

During a press conference with Metsola, the Ukrainian president was asked to comment on this news.

"Our teams are working to make it possible for us to meet," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy and Trump last met in August after Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held their first talks in the US state of Alaska.
  • After these meetings, Putin intensified strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital. During one of the large-scale airstrikes on Ukraine, Russian drones violated Polish airspace.
  • Zelenskyy called on the White House leader to take a "clear position" on sanctions against Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine in order to stop the Kremlin leader and end the war.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyTrump
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
Zelenskyy will meet Trump at UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy announces decision to establish assault forces
Ukrainians strike oil refineries in Russia's Saratov and Samara oblasts
Russians launch large-scale attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: 1 killed, 13 injured – photos
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: We hope world will draw conclusions after Russian drone incursion into Poland
Zelenskyy: Russia plans two major offensives, three previous failed
Zelenskyy assumes Poland may be unable to save people in event of large-scale Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
20:39
​​Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses preparation of security guarantees for Ukraine with US Secretary of State
20:12
New German, Norwegian and Czech ambassadors begin work in Ukraine
19:44
Russia attacks Poltava Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure
19:36
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on propagandists and those who destabilise Moldova
18:55
Wreckage of another Russian UAV found in Poland
18:45
Number of casualties in Russian nighttime attack on Dnipro has risen to 36
18:16
Ukrainian fencer Kharkova wins gold medal at World Military Championships
18:00
Russian missile hits ATB supermarket warehouse in Dnipro
17:43
Russia attacks Chernihiv with drones, damaging transport infrastructure
16:29
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: