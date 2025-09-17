Poland urges EU to end imports of Russian oil by 2026 – The Guardian

Polish Energy Minister Miłosz Motyka has urged the European Union to stop imports of Russian oil by the end of 2026 "to cease financing Russia’s war machine".

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a letter to other EU energy ministers, sent days after Russian drones violated Poland’s airspace, Motyka argued that "the current international circumstances, combined with the need to strengthen the resilience of European economies, require a common response".

He said that committing to the 2026 deadline would "establish a clear timeline, and demonstrate our resolve to achieve independence from oil supplies burdened with political and strategic risks".

Motyka also called for "coordinated … compensatory mechanisms" to assist in "a fair and orderly transition" for the most affected countries, including measures on "safeguarding access to alternative oil sources in the event of disruptions".

Background:

At present, the Druzhba pipeline continues to deliver Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, which have kept purchasing energy from Russia despite its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The letter followed a statement from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who said she would propose accelerating the phase-out of Russian fossil fuel imports after a call with US President Donald Trump.

The EU had previously planned to stop buying Russian oil and gas by 2028.

Trump has repeatedly urged EU and NATO countries to stop purchasing Russian oil, which appears to have become a condition for future US sanctions against Moscow.

