US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 20:55
US President Donald Trump’s administration has approved the first military aid packages for Ukraine under a new mechanism through which US weapons are paid for by NATO members.
Source: Reuters, citing two informed sources, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The sources said that US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby has authorised two US$500 million arms shipments to Ukraine under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism.
"This is the first use of a new mechanism developed by the US and allies to supply Ukraine with weapons from US stocks using funds from NATO countries," Reuters said.
Background:
- The United States and NATO launched the PURL mechanism, through which US weapons are funded by NATO member states, in early August.
- Since then, European countries have pledged around US$2 billion to the mechanism. NATO allies hope to provide Ukraine with US$10 billion worth of weapons through this approach.
