All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 16 September 2025, 20:55
US approves first arms packages for Ukraine funded by NATO allies – Reuters
Soldiers. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump’s administration has approved the first military aid packages for Ukraine under a new mechanism through which US weapons are paid for by NATO members.

Source: Reuters, citing two informed sources, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The sources said that US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby has authorised two US$500 million arms shipments to Ukraine under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism.

Advertisement:

"This is the first use of a new mechanism developed by the US and allies to supply Ukraine with weapons from US stocks using funds from NATO countries," Reuters said.

Background:

  • The United States and NATO launched the PURL mechanism, through which US weapons are funded by NATO member states, in early August.
  • Since then, European countries have pledged around US$2 billion to the mechanism. NATO allies hope to provide Ukraine with US$10 billion worth of weapons through this approach.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon

USANATOArmed Forcesweapons
Advertisement:
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
Zelenskyy reports on new counteroffensive
UK police detain three alleged Russian spies
Ukraine's Security Service drones responsible for Bashkortostan petrochemical strike, sources say – video
All News
USA
US TV channel shows map of Ukraine without Crimea
US secretary of state comments on situation with sanctions against Russia
Stefanishyna begins work as Ukraine's ambassador to US
RECENT NEWS
20:16
EU rushes to cut off Russian LNG under pressure from Trump – Bloomberg
19:41
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
19:39
Civilian injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast
18:39
Trump sees Russian oil revenues as key factor in forcing Putin to peace
18:19
EXPLAINERWhy a political crisis has erupted in Lithuania and whether it poses risks for Kyiv
18:18
Some US weapons funded by NATO already in Ukraine, more on the way
18:17
Russia considers new tax hike despite Putin's pledges – Reuters
17:57
Putin has disappointed Trump, once again – video
17:47
Ukraine considers former Polish PM's remarks about Zelenskyy provocative and unacceptable
17:12
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: