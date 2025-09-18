All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones attack Russia's Volgograd, home to Lukoil refinery

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 September 2025, 09:06
Drones attack Russia's Volgograd, home to Lukoil refinery
Stock photo: oblvesti.ru

Drones are believed to have attacked Lukoil’s Volgograd Refinery, with local residents reporting more than a dozen explosions on the night of 17-18 September.

Source: Andrei Bocharov, governor of Volgograd Oblast; Russian Telegram channels; Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: According to local residents, the sound of engines and explosions could be heard in the southern part of Volgograd. Loud noises were also reported in nearby settlements, the Telegram channel Shot said.

Advertisement:

The Kovyor (Carpet) plan was activated at Volgograd airport, and two flights to Moscow were cancelled. [A Kovyor plan is an operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Regional governor Andrei Bocharov said that falling UAV debris shattered windows and damaged the roofs of two houses in the Krasnoarmeysky district. No casualties were reported.

It is being suggested on social media that the drones’ target was a facility belonging to Lukoil, a company that supplies fuel to the Russian forces.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that during the night, air defence intercepted and destroyed 43 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russia’s Rostov, Volgograd, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, as well as over occupied Crimea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

droneswarRussia
Advertisement:
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
NATO describes MiG jets' incursion into Estonia as "reckless Russian behaviour"
Three Russian MiG-31 jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes
Von der Leyen unveils 19th sanctions package against Russia: EU banning imports of Russian liquefied natural gas
European Commission approves proposal for 19th Russia sanctions package
Council of EU to discuss restricting Ukrainian agricultural exports
All News
drones
Russian drone debris found in Latvia
Ukrainian Armor begins serial production of UB60D FPV drone with 60-mm mortar
Ukraine and Poland set up joint working group on UAVs, Ukrainian defence minister says
RECENT NEWS
21:37
Two Russian fighter jets fly over drilling platform in Baltic Sea
20:40
Kremlin reacts to Trump's remark that Putin let him down
19:52
"Give him an inch, he'll take a mile": Trump's envoy Kellogg explains why making concessions to Putin is dangerous
19:38
Zelenskyy says Ukrainian counteroffensive actions continuing on Donetsk front
19:12
Trump says call with Xi has made progress on key issues, including war in Ukraine
19:03
AI capable of detecting camouflaged Russian positions developed in Ukraine
18:56
NATO describes MiG jets' incursion into Estonia as "reckless Russian behaviour"
18:41
Russians attack Chernihiv Oblast: two injured, including fire station driver
18:34
Every drone is hunting you here: life in Kherson under constant Russian attacks
18:32
EU diplomacy chief on Russian MiG jets entering Estonian airspace: Putin is testing West's resolve
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: