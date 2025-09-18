Drones attack Russia's Volgograd, home to Lukoil refinery

Drones are believed to have attacked Lukoil’s Volgograd Refinery, with local residents reporting more than a dozen explosions on the night of 17-18 September.

Source: Andrei Bocharov, governor of Volgograd Oblast; Russian Telegram channels; Russian Ministry of Defence

Details: According to local residents, the sound of engines and explosions could be heard in the southern part of Volgograd. Loud noises were also reported in nearby settlements, the Telegram channel Shot said.

The Kovyor (Carpet) plan was activated at Volgograd airport, and two flights to Moscow were cancelled. [A Kovyor plan is an operational safety procedure for airport services and personnel when an unidentified object appears in the sky – ed.]

Regional governor Andrei Bocharov said that falling UAV debris shattered windows and damaged the roofs of two houses in the Krasnoarmeysky district. No casualties were reported.

It is being suggested on social media that the drones’ target was a facility belonging to Lukoil, a company that supplies fuel to the Russian forces.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that during the night, air defence intercepted and destroyed 43 Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs over Russia’s Rostov, Volgograd, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, as well as over occupied Crimea.

