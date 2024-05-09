Ukrainian Security Service drone strikes Russian refinery after travelling record 1,500 km – video

A Ukrainian long-range drone struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat refinery in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan on the morning of 9 May.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The drone collided with a fluid catalytic cracking unit.

According to Ukrainska Pravda’s source, it was an SSU drone, and it set a new record by travelling 1,500 km.

Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat is one of the largest oil refining and petrochemical production companies in Russia. It specialises in the production of gasoline, diesel fuel and other types of petroleum products.

Previously: Radiy Khabirov, the head of Bashkortostan, reported a drone attack on a refinery in Bashkortostan on 9 May. Russian media began publishing videos of smoke billowing from the fire.

